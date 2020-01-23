Hill-Rom Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $684.01M (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hrc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.