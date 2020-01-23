23andMe to cut 14% of staff as business slows

Home DNA testing services provider 23andMe (DNA) plans to terminate 100 people, 14% of its workforce, in response to weakening sales. Most of the cuts will affect operations teams that were focused on growth and scaling efforts.

CEO Anne Wojcicki says she has been surprised with the market's softness, adding that privacy concerns could be a factor.

The first indication of a slowdown surfaced this past summer when DNA sequencing gear maker Illumina CEO Francis deSouza said, during an earnings call, that the entire market was down. Its customers include 23andMe.