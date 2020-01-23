NextEra Energy Partners Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $347.75M (+124.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nep has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.