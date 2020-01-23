Apparel sector under pressure again

A weak earnings report from V.F. Corporation earlier today and renewed concerns about the global economy amid the coronavirus outbreak in China have sent a number of apparel stocks lower.
Some of the notable decliners are Canada Goose (GOOS -1.5%), G-III Apparel (GIII -1.4%), PVH (PVH -1.4%), Gap (GPS -1.4%), Nordstrom (JWN -1.5%), Ascena Retail (ASNA -3.9%), Chico's FAS (CHS -2.4%), Duluth Holdings (DLTH -1.7%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -0.7%) and Vince Holdings (VNCE -1.4%).
Previously: V.F. Corp -4% after light guidance (Jan. 23)
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on GOOS