Apparel sector under pressure again

A weak earnings report from V.F. Corporation earlier today and renewed concerns about the global economy amid the coronavirus outbreak in China have sent a number of apparel stocks lower.

Some of the notable decliners are Canada Goose (GOOS -1.5% ), G-III Apparel (GIII -1.4% ), PVH (PVH -1.4% ), Gap (GPS -1.4% ), Nordstrom (JWN -1.5% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA -3.9% ), Chico's FAS (CHS -2.4% ), Duluth Holdings (DLTH -1.7% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -0.7% ) and Vince Holdings (VNCE -1.4% ).

