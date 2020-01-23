What to watch in Intel's Q4 report

Intel (INTC +1% ) will report Q4 earnings after the bell. Analysts expect $19.23B in revenue and $1.23 EPS. Items to watch include potential cloud strength and any comments on the PC CPU shortage.

Consensus revenue breakdown: Client Computing, $9.74B; Data Center, $6.4B; IoT, $1.03B; Non-Volatile Memory Solutions, $1.28B; Programmable Solutions, $539.7M; Other, $61.2M.

The Street expects Q1 guidance with $17.23B in revenue and $1.04 EPS. For FY20, analysts expect $72.2B in revenue and $4.69 EPS.

Intel heads into the report continuing to struggle with the PC processor shortage. The constraint might have near-term benefits, as Intel increased the production of more expensive chips. The situation could cause long-term harm and leave customers turning to rival AMD.