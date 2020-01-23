SoFi to launch debit, credit cards with Mastercard

Under a new partnership, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will be the exclusive card network for the SoFi (SOFI) Money debit card.

The card is one way to spend with the SoFi Money cash management account, introduced last year, which offers no account fees, high-yielding interest, ATM fee reimbursements, mobile check deposit, P2P, and other digital tools.

Under the debit program, added member benefits include cashback rewards, complimentary cell phone insurance, and discounted airport concierge services.

Mastercard will also be the exclusive card network for SoFi's upcoming credit card.