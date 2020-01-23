Netflix +4.6% as Stifel sees benefit from Comcast exodus

Netflix (NFLX +4.6% ) shares are higher following a take from Stifel analyst Scott Devitt that Comcast's (CMCSA -3.4% ) video-subscriber losses are the streaming giant's gain.

The cableco posted the latest in an ongoing series of sub declines this morning, and warned of the decline continuing to accelerate.

"Comparing Netflix to introductory pricing and/or inferior over-the-top products as a justification for worrying about the competitive climate is missing the fact that the cable, telecom, and satellite video industry (where all the money is) is shrinking with no end in sight," Devitt says.

He has a Buy rating on Netflix and a $390 price target, now implying 14% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on Netflix on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.