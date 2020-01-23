Wells Fargo names restaurant favorites

Wells Fargo keeps Overweight-rated Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +1.2% ), Jack in the Box (JACK +0.3% ), McDonald's (MCD +0.7% ) and Wingstop (WING +0.1% ) lined up as its top restaurant sector picks for 2020.

"Our sentiment indicator suggests that investors are currently most constructive on largercap names, while smaller-cap and company-owned restaurant stocks are out of favor, with CAKE standing out as having the greatest NTM upside, in our view. Lastly, in 2019, while we correctly predicted the outcomes of most industry and company-specific debates, stock performance from our Overweight-rated stocks lagged their respective indices, with the exception of WING," writes analyst Jon Tower.

On a broader look at the industry, Tower and team say they see menu items featuring plant-based proteins proliferating across more brands in 2020 driven by consumer demand as well as the industry's desire to improve input cost management over the long-term. That sounds like a positive for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Impossible Foods (IMPF).