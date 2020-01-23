Wedbush lifts PT on MarineMax

Wedbush Securities raises estimates on MarineMax (HZO +19.2% ) after taking in the company's strong earnings report.

"While the December quarter represents the heart of the off-season for the boat industry, this nonetheless bodes well for the 2020 boat season," updates analyst James Hardiman.

"Management suggested that such a strong 1Q may have benefited from some demand pullforward, and so our 2Q estimate is seeing the bulk of the reduction. Still, much like management’s guide, this feels more like conservatism than any verifiable datapoint, suggesting we could see upside to our numbers," he adds.

Wedbush lifts its price target on MarineMax to $22 from $18 after hiking FY20 and FY21 EPS estimates to above the consensus marks.