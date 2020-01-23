Former Wells Fargo execs face almost $59M in fines

Five former Wells Fargo (WFC -0.4% ) executives face $37.5M in civil penalties for their part in the bank's sales practice misconduct, according to notice of charges issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The regulator also announced settlements in which former Wells Fargo Chairman and CEO John Stumpf agreed to pay a $17.5M penalty, former Chief Administrative Officer and director of corporate human resources Hope Hardison will pay $2.25M penalty, and former Chief Risk Officer Michael Loughlin will pay $1.25M.

Under the notice of charges, OCC is seeking a $25M civil penalty from Carrie Tolstedt, former head of Wells Fargo community bank; a $5M penalty from Claudia Russ Anderson, former community bank group risk officer; a $5M penalty from former General Counsel James Strother; $2M penalty from former Chief Auditor David Julian; and $500K penalty from former Executive Audit Director Paul McLinko.

Under the notices, the OCC also seeks to prohibit Tolstedt and Russ Anderson from the banking industry and includes personal cease and desist orders against Strother, Julian, and McLinko.

Also Stumpf's settlement includes a prohibition order, and Hardison' and Loughlin's include personal cease and desist orders.