HP dings 'self-serving' Xerox, Icahn

HP (HPQ +0.8% ) responds to Xerox (XRX -0.2% ) nominating a full slate of directors for HP's board.

HP: "We believe these nominations are a self-serving tactic by Xerox to advance its proposal, that significantly undervalues HP and creates meaningful risk to the detriment of HP shareholders."

The company believes Carl Icahn is behind Xerox's proposal and nominations, saying "his large ownership position in Xerox means that his interests are not aligned with those of other HP shareholders.."

HP: "Mr. Icahn has meaningful influence over Xerox and its Board of Directors given this ownership position; the role he played in the appointment of Xerox’s current CEO, who is a former Icahn consultant; and the ties Mr. Icahn has to members of the Xerox Board, including Xerox’s Chairman, an Icahn employee."