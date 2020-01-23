MGM Resorts part of Raider Nation

MGM Resorts (MGM +1%) announces that it is now the official gaming partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
MGM Resorts also has been named a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium right off the Vegas Strip and an official home of the Raiders pre- and post-game party.
The partnership features entitlement of the MGM Club at Allegiant Stadium, an ultra-exclusive experience with a full-service premium bar, luxury lounge and upgraded stadium seating for game-viewing.
NFL football is expected to be a significant boost to Las Vegas in general and there is some speculation that the city could land a future Super Bowl.
Source: Press Release
