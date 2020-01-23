Boeing's rating placed on credit watch negative at S&P

S&P Global Ratings places Boeing's (BA +2.4% ) A- credit rating on credit watch with negative implications, citing rising costs and cash outflows amid the 737 MAX crisis.

S&P expects Boeing's ratio of funds from operations to debt to fall below 30% this year, following the announcement earlier this week that the 737 MAX will not win approval for a return service until mid-year.

"This will result in a longer period of cash outflows than we expected for 2020, as well as less debt reduction in the latter half of the year because Boeing will deliver fewer aircraft," S&P says.

Earlier this week, Fitch also cut Boeing's outlook to negative from stable while affirming the company's A- credit rating.