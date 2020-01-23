Morgan Stanley launches CashPlus brokerage account

Morgan Stanley (MS -0.7% ) launches CashPlus, a brokerage account that replaces the bank's Premier Cash Management program.

Offers two account types — Premier CashPlus and Platinum CashPlus.

The accounts offer no cash management fees, unlimited ATM fee rebates, insufficient funds coverage, identity and credit protection from Experian, and a range of digital features, along with other benefits.

The accounts feature fee avoidance criteria for clients who don't want to pay the monthly account fee. These criteria include opening and/or maintaining an additional eligible Morgan Stanley investment account, enrollment in Morgan Stanley Online, and either a certain monthly deposit minimum or a average daily bank deposit program balance minimum.