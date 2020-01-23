Gun makers look to new areas for sales

Gun makers are making a big pitch to first-time buyers and women at the Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show this week, reports The Wall Street Journal's Cameron McWhirter.

The relaxation of concealed weapons laws, rules and fees is said to have perked up more interest from wives, daughters and college students than in the past.

Firearm stocks have had a rough year, with American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) down 25% over the last 52 weeks and Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) off more than 7% amid the bull market.