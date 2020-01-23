Endeavour Mining sees further output growth and debt reduction in 2020

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF +2.4% ) boosts production by 6% to 651,000 ounces in 2019, and although the company met its guidance, it was at the bottom-end of the 650,000 ounces - 695,000 ounces range.

The company experienced a slower-than-planned ramp-up at the newly commissioned Bouéré higher grade deposit at Houndé, in Burkina Faso, owing to a severe rainy season in Q3.

AISC for the full-year amounted to $813/oz, which was within the lower half of the $794/oz to $845/oz guidance range.

The firm decreased net debt by a further $77M

Endeavour is forecasting gold production to increase to between 680,000 oz and 740,000 oz in 2020, at an AISC of $845/oz to $895/oz.

Production is expected to be higher and AISC lower during the latter part of the year, owing to the expected commissioning of the higher-grade Kari Pump deposit at Houndé.