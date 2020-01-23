Wells Fargo CEO says community bank model was 'flawed'

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's actions taken against former Wells Fargo (WFC -0.4% ) employees "are consistent with my belief that we should hold ourselves and individuals accountable," Wells Fargo CEO and President Charlie Scharf said in an internal memo.

He said parts of the Community Bank's operating model were "flawed" and "did not have in place the appropriate people, structure, processes, controls, or culture to prevent the inappropriate conduct."

"This was inexcusable," Sharf wrote.

The bank is reviewing the OCC's filings and will "determine what, if any, further action by the Company is appropriate with respect to any named individuals."

In addition, the company won't make any remaining compensation payments that may be owed to them while it's reviewing the filings, he said.

Previously: Former Wells Fargo execs face almost $59M in fines (Jan. 23)