Baker Hughes downgraded at CFRA but still backed by most analysts

Baker Hughes (BKR +1.4% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $24 price target, trimmed from $25, at CFRA, but most analyst coverage remains positive a day after the company was the only big oilfield services company to post an annual profit.

CFRA cites its "view of slower progression on margin expansion than anticipated, up 20 basis points sequentially, but down 90 [bps] Y/Y due to slower U.S. land activity and Gulf of Mexico, as well as lower product sales," adding that it expect separation costs from GE to continue to stunt margin growth in 2020.

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating and a $28 price target on the stock, calling BKR a "top pick" and the company's strength in liquefied natural gas equipment a "moat," while touting the deal artificial intelligence provider C3.ai as one that can "drive internal cash conversion efficiencies."

BofA Merrill Lynch reiterates its Buy rating and $34 price target, also saying the deal with C3.ai provides a possible "4.50/share of BKR value via cost savings and capitalizing on value creation."