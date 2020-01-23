Corteva cut to Sell at Loop Capital but raised at Bernstein

Corteva (CTVA +1.1% ) edges higher after Bernstein upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $39 price target, believing it is time for the company to show growth, assuming a normal spring planting.

Bernstein's Jonathan Oxgaard is confident that Corteva has the ability to execute in 2020, and he expects investor sentiment will improve as confidence in management is restored.

However, Loop Capital downgrades the stock to Sell from Hold with a $23 price target down from $25, saying it is difficult to be constructive on the stock given fundamentals for the company and the agriculture end-market generally.

The firm also thinks the trade truce with China appears to have already been factored into ag commodity prices.