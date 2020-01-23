TripAdvisor rebrand coming next week?

TripAdvisor (TRIP +0.8% ) CEO Stephen Kaufer will host an employee meeting today to discuss returning the company to growth, according to an internal memo viewed by Bloomberg.

The company reportedly plans to cut 200 jobs or about 5% of its total staff due to increasing competitive pressure from Google.

Bloomberg sources say TRIP plans to launch a minor rebranding as early as next week. New versions of the Android and iOS will follow later this year.

TRIP could also increase ads and sponsored content to boost revenue and offset costs.