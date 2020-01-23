Arista rallies as analysts weigh Big Switch deal reports

Arista Networks (ANET +3.3% ) has pulled a steady climb today to its best gain in months, as analysts reactive positively to the reports the company is acquiring Big Switch Networks.

In part, that's due to the take that Arista prevailed over heavy competition in the deal from rivals Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Dell (DELL +0.7% ) and VMware (VMW +2.1% ), Juniper Networks (JNPR +0.1% ) and Extreme Networks (EXTR -0.9% ).

Juniper and Dell are the biggest losers here, Rosenblatt's Ryan Koontz says, since it would make a fledgling enterprise rival stronger. It's a good deal for Arista so long as it doesn't overpay, he says.