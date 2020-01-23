Stock dip fades as industrials, real estate gain

Stocks recover most of the ground lost this morning as industrials and real estate lead the climb.
The Nasdaq gains 0.2%, the S&P 500 edges up 0.1%, and the Dow, which had been off as much as 0.8%, slips 0.1%.
Bonds rise, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down almost 4 basis points to 1.74%.
Crude oil falls 2.1% to $55.54 per barrel; gold rises 0.4% to $1,562.20 per ounce.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, industrials (+1.0%), real estate (+0.9%), and utilities (+0.8%) outperform the broader market, while healthcare (-0.7%), communication services (-0.4%), and energy (-0.3%) trail.
With the European Central Bank keeping rates unchanged and keeping open the possibility of cutting rates in the future, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.7%, Germany's DAX fell 0.9%, FTSE 100 sank 0.9%, and CAC AllShares Index slipped 0.8%.
U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 97.69.
