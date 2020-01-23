Stock dip fades as industrials, real estate gain

Stocks recover most of the ground lost this morning as industrials and real estate lead the climb.

The Nasdaq gains 0.2% , the S&P 500 edges up 0.1% , and the Dow, which had been off as much as 0.8%, slips 0.1% .

Bonds rise, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down almost 4 basis points to 1.74%.

Crude oil falls 2.1% to $55.54 per barrel; gold rises 0.4% to $1,562.20 per ounce.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, industrials ( +1.0% ), real estate ( +0.9% ), and utilities ( +0.8% ) outperform the broader market, while healthcare ( -0.7% ), communication services ( -0.4% ), and energy ( -0.3% ) trail.

With the European Central Bank keeping rates unchanged and keeping open the possibility of cutting rates in the future, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.7% , Germany's DAX fell 0.9% , FTSE 100 sank 0.9% , and CAC AllShares Index slipped 0.8% .