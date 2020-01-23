Kinder Morgan keeps it conservative, pushing shares near three-year high

Kinder Morgan (KMI +3.5% ) sprints to a 52-week high and could be headed to its highest close since March 6, 2017, following strong Q4 results and the conservative business model maintained on the company's earnings conference call.

"Looking forward, I assure you that we will not be chasing acquisitions or expansion projects that do not meet our strict criteria for delivering solid and transparent returns," executive chairman Rich Kinder said on the call.

"We spent a lot of time and did a lot of work to get our balance sheet in the shape that it's in," CEO Steven Kean said. "We're really not interested in hurting our leverage metrics through M&A, or through anything else for that matter."

Kinder Morgan produced $13.21B in FY 2019 revenue, down from $14.14B in 2018, but net income increased to $2.24B from $1.92B despite the lower revenue, and Q4 natural gas transport volumes jumped 14% Y/Y.