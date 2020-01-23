Old Republic Q4 net premiums earned climbs 11% Y/Y

Old Republic International (ORI -0.9%) Q4 EPS, excluding investment gains (losses) of 47 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 39 cents and improves from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 net premiums earned of $1.61B rises 11% Y/Y and exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.51B.
Q4 total investment gains of $167.4M compares with a loss of $308.2M a year earlier.
Q4 net premiums, fees, and other income, by segment:
General insurance — $880.5M, up 5.4% Y/Y;
Title insurance — $716.8M, up 21%;
Other income — $35.1M, up 16%;
Corporate and other — $3.1M, down 8.7%;
RFIG run-off business $13.3M, down 20%.
Q4 general insurance composite ratio of 98.8% vs. 98.5% in Q4 2018; claim ratio fell to 73.0% vs. 75.0%, while expense ratio rose to 25.8% vs. 23.5%.
Q4 title insurance composite ratio of 90.6% vs. 91.2% a year earlier as claim ratio of 2.0% compares with 0.6% a year ago and expense ratio of 88.6% falls from 90.6%.
Book value per share of $19.98 at year-end rises 16% from $17.23 at Dec. 31, 2018.
