Old Republic Q4 net premiums earned climbs 11% Y/Y

Old Republic International (ORI -0.9% ) Q4 EPS, excluding investment gains (losses) of 47 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 39 cents and improves from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net premiums earned of $1.61B rises 11% Y/Y and exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.51B.

Q4 total investment gains of $167.4M compares with a loss of $308.2M a year earlier.

Q4 net premiums, fees, and other income, by segment: