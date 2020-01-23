Procter & Gamble talks China

Procter & Gamble (PG -0.5% ) says it's monitoring the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus and the potential impact on the global economy.

P&G notes China is the company's second largest market after the U.S. and the region has seen 13% growth for the first half of the fiscal year, although declining birth rates in China are a negative for the baby products part of the business.

