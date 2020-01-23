Cimarex Energy set up for inflection year, Credit Suisse says in upgrade

Cimarex Energy (XEC -0.7% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral with a $60 price target, up from $57, at Credit Suisse, which says double digit oil production growth looks achievable in 2020 and that this year could be setting up as an inflection year for the company.

Credit Suisse analyst Betty Jiang thinks Cimarex's Permian net completions could increase by more than 30% to nearly 90 net wells this year.

At the same time, Jiang downgrades Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG -7.4% ) to Underperform from Neutral, citing "severe" liquidity concerns with $185M of preferred stock coming due in 2021, which could either increase revolver utilization to potentially 70% or at worst trigger a corporate restructuring.

XEC's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.