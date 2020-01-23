Intuitive Surgical Q4 earnings up 22%

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Q4 results:

Revenues: $1,277.7M (+22.1%); Instruments & Accessories: $671.2M (+24.5%); Systems: $416.2M (+22.2%); Services: $190.3M (+14.2%).

Net income: $357.7M (+22.3%); non-GAAP net income: $417.0M (+18.1%); EPS: $2.99 (+22.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.48 (+17.6%).

Global da Vinci procedures up ~19%. Shipments up 16% to 336.

Installed based of da Vinci systems: 5,582 (+12%).

2020 guidance: Da Vinci procedure growth: 13 - 16%, driven by U.S. general surgery and ex-U.S. procedures; gross margin: 70 - 71%; operating expenses growth: 15 - 20%.