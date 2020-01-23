PCs, data center drive Intel beats; shares +6%

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +6.3% reports Q4 beats with 8% Y/Y revenue growth. The company sees an upside FY20 with revenue of $73.5B, $5 EPS, 33% operating margin, and a 13% tax rate.

For the upside Q1, Intel expects revenue of $19B, $1.30 EPS, 35% operating margin, and 13% tax rate.

Q4 Revenue breakdown: Client Computing, $10B (consensus: $9.74B); Data Center, $7.2B (consensus: $6.4B); IoT, $920M (consensus: $1.03B); Non-Volatile Memory Solutions, $1.2B (consensus: $1.28B); Programmable Solutions, $505M(consensus: $539.7M); Mobileye, $240M.

Gross margin was 60.1% compared to the 58.4% estimate.

