E*Trade Q4 revenue falls less than expected

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Q4 non-GAAP EPS of 84 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny

Q4 total net revenue of $679M exceeds the $672.1M average analyst estimate and compares with $767M in Q3 and $735M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 commissions fell to $56M from $122M in Q3, as the company implemented zero commissions for online trading.

Q4 fees and service charges revenue of $181M increased from $63M in Q3 and $108M in Q4 2018.

Q4 total noninterest expense of $446M rose from $399M in Q3 and $382M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 34% fell from 48% in Q3 and in Q4 2018.

Q4 daily average revenue trades of 330,821 rose 21% Q/Q and 16% Y/Y.

Q4 interest-earning assets of $55.2M were essentially flat vs. Q3 and down 8% from the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net new retail assets of $5.8B increased from $2.8B in Q3 and fell from $19.8B in the year-ago quarter.

E*Trade slips 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Conference call at 5 PM ET.

