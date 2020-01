EHealth up 11% after hours on expected bullish Q4 results

On a preliminary basis, eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) expects the following results for Q4:

Revenue: $$257.5M - 259.5M versus consensus of $194.9M. Medicare segment: $239.0M - 240.5M.

Net income: $53.0M - 55.0M.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $98.5M - 100.5M.

Medicare membership up 88%. Medicare Advantage membership up 100%.

Major medical individual and family plan membership up 1%.

2019: Revenue: $462.0M - 464.0M from $365.0M - 385.0M. Medicare segment: $403.5M - 405.0M from $318.0M - 333.0M.

Net income: $31.0M - 33.0M from $20.9M - 25.9M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $89.0M - 91.0M from $65.0M - 70.0M.

Major medical individual and family plan membership down 25%.