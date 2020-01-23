Stocks edge mostly higher after WHO eases China virus fears

Stocks recovered most of their steep early losses to finish little changed, after the World Health Organization declined to declare an international virus alert or public health emergency for the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain and the Nasdaq advanced to another record closing high, but the Dow edged lower on negative reactions to earnings report from Travelers and Procter & Gamble.

The industrial group topped the S&P sector leaderboard due to a rebound in Boeing and gains in Union Pacific following a positive earnings report, followed by real estate (+1%) and utilities (-0.9%); the health care sector (-0.5%) was today's biggest loser.

U.S. Treasurys turned in a mixed showing, with the two-year yield adding a basis point to 1.52% while the 10-year yield slipped 3 bps to 1.74%.

WTI March crude oil fell 2% to settle at $55.59/bbl, after the contract earlier fell to an 11-week low $54.77/bbl on growth concerns stemming from the China virus.