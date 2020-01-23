Atlassian +9.8% after beats, upside FY view

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) +9.8% reports Q2 beats with 37% Y/Y revenue growth. The company guides in-line Q3 revenue of $395-399M and downside EPS of $0.20 versus the $0.22 consensus.

TEAM guides an upside FY20 with $1.59-1.6B in revenue and $1.03-1.09 EPS.

Q2 revenue breakdown: Subscription, $228.7M; Maintenance, $116.9M; Perpetual License, $29.1M; Other, $34.1M.

Cash flow from operations totaled $218.4M with $202M FCF.

Atlassian added 5,003 new customers in the period, bringing the total up to 164,790.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.