Discover Q4 charge-off rate, loan loss provision increase

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Q4 EPS of $2.25 beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and improves from $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total net charge-off rate of 3.19% increases 11 basis points from Q4 2018.

Q4 credit card net principal net charge-off rate of 3.41% increased from 3.32% in Q3 and 3.23% in Q4 2018.

DFS slumps 3.9% in after-hours trading.

Q4 provision for loan losses increased to $836M from $799M in Q3 and $800M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue net of interest expense comes in at $2.94B, in-line with consensus, and up 5% Y/Y.

Q4 total loans of $95.9B increases 6% Y/Y.

Q4 Direct Banking pretax income of $883M increased by $9M from a year earlier on higher net interest income, partly offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and higher operating expenses.

Direct Banking total loans ended Q4 at $95.9B, up 6% Y/Y, with credit card loans of $77.2B, up 6%; personal loans increased $233M, or 3%; and private student loans rose $288M, or 3%.

Q4 Payment Services pretax income of $41M rose by $18M Y/Y, on higher revenue driven by strong volume growth from the PULSE and Network Partners businesses.

Q4 Payment Services volume of $66.0B, rose 9% Y/Y.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Discover Financial Services EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (Jan. 23)