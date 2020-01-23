Parsley Energy trims 2020 capex plan, maintains production view

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) says it is lowering its planned 2020 capital budget while essentially maintaining its production outlook, reflecting continued efficiency gains and savings on services, and raises its quarterly dividend to $0.05/share from $0.03/share.
Parsley now forecasts 2020 development expenses of $1.6B-$1.8B vs. $1.6B-$1.9B in its previous outlook, with full-year production of 125K-133K bbl/day vs. 126K-134K bbl/day previously.
For Q4, Parsley expects to report capital spending of $275M-$285M, translating to full-year capex below the low end of FY 2019 guidance of $1.4B-$1.47B, driven by lower well costs and Q/Q decreases in facilities and infrastructure spending.
Parsley's baseline capital budget assumes $50/bbl WTI oil, which it expects will generate at least $200M in free cash flow during 2020; in a higher oil price scenario, the company says it would add to free cash flow and would not increase its development activity in 2020.
