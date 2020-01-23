SVB Financial Q4 reflects higher NII, loan balances

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Q4 EPS of $5.06 beats the consensus estimate of $4.61 and improves from $5.15 in Q3 and $4.96 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $536.8M rose 2.5% Q/Q; net interest margin on FTE basis of 3.26% slipped from 3.34% in Q3 and 3.69% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 average loan balances of $32.0B rises 7.3% from Q3.

Q4 non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio of 53.78% increased from 48.05% in Q3 and 45.42% in Q4 2018.

Q4 net loan charge-offs of 0.18% of average total gross loans (annualized) fell to 0.44% vs. 0.20% in Q3 and 0.99% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end toal gross loans was 0.91% vs. 0.97% in Q3 and 0.99% a year earlier.

Estimates day one combined impact of Current Expected Credit Loss standard on allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded credit commitments to be an increase of ~$40M-$60M, or about 11%-16% of combined allowance compared with reported amount on Dec. 31, 2019.

