Copper's losses mount as China virus worries grow

Commodity traders spooked by the spread of the China coronavirus and the potential for a slowdown in global economic growth sent front-month Nymex copper futures -1.5% to $2.726/lb. today, marking a sixth consecutive decline that marks the longest losing streak since July 2018.

China is the largest source of copper demand, accounting for about half of the world's consumption.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange earlier settled -2% to $5,987/metric ton, taking this week's losses to ~4.5%.

"If the death toll rises and more and more people are caught by the virus, prices will come down much further," Commerzbank's Daniel Briesemann says.

Among potentially relevant tickers: FCX, SCCO, TECK, HBM, RIO, BHP, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTC:ANFGF, OTCQX:FSUMF

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC