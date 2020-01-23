JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon gets $31.5M comp package for 2019

The independent members of JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) board approved total 2019 compensation of $31.5M for CEO James Dimon, a 1.6% increase from 2018.

The pay package includes annual base salary of $1.5M and performance-based variable incentive compensation of $30M, $5M of which will be in cash and the remaining $25M in performance share units.

The base salary and cash incentive are unchanged from the previous year.

"The Firm gained market share in many of its businesses, demonstrated strong expense discipline, continued to achieve high customer satisfaction scores, and maintained a fortress balance sheet," the company's filing said.

It also pointed out that under Dimon's leadership, JPM reported 2019 net income of $36.4B, or $10.72 per share, with ROTCE of 19%, and returned $34.0B (including common dividends and net share repurchases) of capital to shareholders.