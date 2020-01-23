Armour Residential preferred stock offering prices to raise $75M

Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) reports the pricing of it public offering of 3M shares of new 7.00% series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock at $25.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $75M.

Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 450K shares.

Expected to close on or about Jan. 28, 2020.

The new shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol “ARR PC” within 30 days of the closing date of this offering, if approved.

Previously: Armour Residential launches preferred stock offering (Jan. 23)