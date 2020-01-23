Eletrobras will be sold in 2020, privatization czar tells Bloomberg

A long-delayed plan to capitalize and privatize Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) will move forward this year, Brazil Privatization Secretary Salim Mattar tells Bloomberg, amid concerns that delays in the sale may force the government to freeze part of its budget.

Mattar acknowledges the government still needs to provide more details on the project to Brazil's Congress, but says he is confident that lawmakers who proved "sensible and responsible" by approving a pension overhaul last year will come together now to pass the Eletrobras bill.

The Secretary says his biggest challenge is the bureaucracy that has caused previous governments to take ~30 months to privatize companies, but his goal is to sell 150B reais ($36B) in assets this year, a plan set to start early next month as the BNDES development bank sells a 23.5B-real stake in state-run oil producer Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).