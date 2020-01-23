Oppenheimer bullish on MSG spin-off plans

Oppenheimer has started Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) at Outperform after a positive take on the planned spin-off of entertainment assets.

The "interesting" opportunity is "one of the only pure-play ways for public investors to own a set of American sports franchises": the NBA's New York Knicks, NHL's New York Rangers (and affiliated development league teams); esports organization Counter Logic Gaming, and its 2K League franchise Knicks Gaming.

The company's looking to spin off its sports operations from its live entertainment and venues business, which includes the Radio City Rockettes along with the eponymous Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and the planned MSG Sphere (which Oppenheimer's Ian Zaffino notes is expected to generate double-digit returns).

Despite "league-high valuations," sports could see more upside, he writes, noting the Knicks are positioned for a high draft pick in the coming year.

The firm has a $365 price target, implying 23% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Very Bullish on average, as are Seeking Alpha authors, though the stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.