Intel sees chip demand recovery

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CFO George Davis attributes the 19% Y/Y data center business growth to hyperscale cloud providers, according to an interview with Reuters.

Davis didn't specify the companies, but the hyperscale field includes Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Baidu.

Intel says its move to its next-gen chip tech is proceeding better than expected, and the company will boost capacity for making PC chips.

Davis thinks this will "help us close the gap to customer demand that we’ve been experiencing." He expects the problem to be resolved within 2020 with inventory build happening by the end of the year.