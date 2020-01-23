GE medical equipment gets FDA cybersecurity warning

The Food and Drug Administration issues a warning to healthcare providers and facilities over cybersecurity vulnerabilities in certain electronic health care data equipment made by General Electric (NYSE:GE) that may introduce risks to patients while being monitored.

The flaw affects some GE Healthcare Clinical Information Central Stations and Telemetry Servers, which are used mostly for monitoring patient data such as temperature, heartbeat, blood pressure and patient status, typically from a central location in a facility such as a nurse's workstation.

The vulnerabilities could "allow an attacker to remotely take control of the medical device and to silence alarms, generate false alarms and interfere with alarms of patient monitors connected to these devices," the FDA says.