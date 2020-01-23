Birchcliff Energy's big capex budget sinks shares

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) plunges by as much as 13.7% in Toronto after announcing a larger than expected C$350M capital spending budget for 2020.

In its updated five-year plan, Birchcliff says it aims to grow production to 96.5K boe/day by the end of 2021 to boost profits from its Pouce Coupe natural gas processing plant in British Columbia.

Haywood Capital analyst Darrell Bishop says Birchcliff had been expected to spend ~C$300M this year, but CEO Jeff Tonken says spending more now will pay off later for the company's shareholders.