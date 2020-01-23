Harsco -14% after preliminary Q4 letdown

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) has slipped 13.9% postmarket after the company reported disappointing preliminary results for its Q4.

It expects revenues of about $400M (vs. consensus for $451.1M) and adjusted operating income of about $31M (vs. previous guidance for $53M-58M).

That comes from results in the Environmental and Rail units (Environmental affected by lower services demand and weak customer production levels, and Rail affected by shipment delays and operational challenges after consolidating North American manufacturing).

“We are clearly disappointed with our Q4 performance, particularly in Rail where internal execution weighed on results in the midst of strong customer demand and continued growth in our record backlog,” says CEO Nick Grasberger, who also said fundamentals in steel were "much weaker than we had anticipated."

The challenges are expected to persist "for some time," though the company expects to see earnings improvement in 2020.

Free cash flow was about $28M ($41M before growth-related capital spending) and net leverage was 2.4x.