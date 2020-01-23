Seeking Alpha
FDA approves Epizyme's treatment for epithelioid sarcoma

|About: Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM)|By: , SA News Editor

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) says the Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of its Tazverik (tazemetostat) treatment for the patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma, a rare, slow-growing type of cancer.

The company says continued approval for this indication is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Tazverik, Epizyme's lead drug candidate, also is in multiple clinical trials for other types of cancer including follicular lymphoma, which is under review by the FDA.

