DirecTV satellite fails, may explode

A large DirecTV (NYSE:T) satellite has suffered an anomaly and is now at risk of exploding in orbit.

The Spaceway-1 satellite suffered major and irreversible battery damage, DirecTV said in a special request to the FCC to remove it from orbit.

The Boeing 702 model is operated by Intelsat (NYSE:I). It's up beyond its planned lifespan, having been launched in 2005 and expected to last 12 years.

The news puts DirecTV under a time crunch, as Spaceway-1 is operating on solar power now, but is set to pass into earth's shadow on Feb. 25, and batteries can't support safe operation under those conditions.

The company also wants to discharge remaining fuel to reduce the risk of accidental explosion.

It's not anticipating an impact on consumer service, currently planning to replace it with another in the fleet.