Call of Duty League sets sponsors for new season

The Call of Duty League (NASDAQ:ATVI) has set initial sponsors for its 2020 season, including returning partners Mountain Dew, PlayStation, Astro Gaming and SCUF Gamin.

The U.S. Air Force is a new brand partner in the 2020 season, it says.

The league has a multiyear deal with Mountain Dew, solidifying it as the official beverage, extending to the 2022 season. PlayStation (NYSE:SNE) is the official platform.

Astro Gaming provides the official headset and MixAmp, and SCUF the official controller.

The Air Force will be on site at League weekend events and be featured in League broadcasts, offering flight simulators for use by fans.

The season begins tomorrow with Launch Weekend in Minneapolis.