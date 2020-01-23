Union Pacific eyes 3,000 fewer workers in 2020

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) plans to run its railroad with nearly 3K fewer workers this year, CEO Lance Fritz tells WSJ, as it pushes ahead with a new operating plan that runs fewer, longer trains.

The company plans to reduce its average number of workers by ~8% in 2020 after reducing its staffing by 11% in 2019; it averaged nearly 42K workers during 2018, 37.5K during 2019 and only 34.5K in Q4.

"The service design is reducing work that doesn't need to occur and that's eliminating jobs," Fritz says, but "as volume comes back, we'll be able to grow our workforce."

Rival CSX ended 2019 with 20.9K workers, nearly 1,600 fewer jobs than the previous year, after paring down from 27K employees in December 2016 before the late Hunter Harrison was named CEO and revamped the company.

UNP shares gained 3.4% in today's trade despite missing Q4 earnings estimates, as its operating ratio continues to improve even with fewer carloads; the company also said it expects an increase in shipping volume for FY 2020 after a slump in 2019.