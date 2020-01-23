Enterprise Products starts up east Texas nat gas processing plant

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) says it has started operations at its new Bulldog cryogenic natural gas processing plant - previously named Panola 3 - in Panola County, Tex.
Enterprise says the plant, which can process 200M cf/day of natural gas and extract as much as 12K bbl/day of natural gas liquids, is running at nearly 100% of capacity.
Combined with the existing Panola cryogenic facility, Enterprise says the new plant provides the capacity to process a total of 320M cf/day and produce more than 18K bbl/day of NGLs within the region.
Earlier this week, the company started operations at its Mentone cryogenic natural gas processing plant in the Permian Basin of west Texas.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on EPD