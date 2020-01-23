Enterprise Products starts up east Texas nat gas processing plant

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) says it has started operations at its new Bulldog cryogenic natural gas processing plant - previously named Panola 3 - in Panola County, Tex.

Enterprise says the plant, which can process 200M cf/day of natural gas and extract as much as 12K bbl/day of natural gas liquids, is running at nearly 100% of capacity.

Combined with the existing Panola cryogenic facility, Enterprise says the new plant provides the capacity to process a total of 320M cf/day and produce more than 18K bbl/day of NGLs within the region.

Earlier this week, the company started operations at its Mentone cryogenic natural gas processing plant in the Permian Basin of west Texas.