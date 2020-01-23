Trump administration rolls back federal protections for some waterways

The Environmental Protection Agency today released new federal clean water regulations that will remove many seasonal streams, small waterways and wetlands from federal oversight.

Critics say the rollback of Obama-era regulations will allow businesses to dump pollutants into newly unprotected waterways and fill in some wetlands; the Trump administration sided with builders, oil and gas producers and farmers who said the rules imposed unnecessary burdens on business.

EPA head Andrew Wheeler says states still will be able to step in with state protections of newly vulnerable waterways if they choose.

The final rule will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days and become effective 60 days later; environmental groups pledge a legal fight.

